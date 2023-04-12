Klang Municipal Council to undergo reshuffle

KLANG: The municipal council here will undergo a reshuffle that includes eight heads of department facing changes in their roles, said its president Noraini Roslan during a recent full board meeting.

“This strategic realignment, effective Jan 1, is designed to enhance operational efficiency and elevate service delivery standards.”

The unification of the Health Department and the Public Market Management Division, to be overseen by Health Department director Azmi Muji, aims to simplify functions and optimise resource allocations.

The Licensing Department will also merge with the Morning and Night Markets Development and Control Division under the restructuring.

Quantity Surveying Department director Nurul Huda Bahrom will transition to lead the Human Resources Department while its current director Long Shalawati Mohd Sahit has been designated deputy director at the Property Valuation and Management Department.

Market and Hawkers Management Department director Azhar Samsudin is set to take on a new role in the Social Community Development Department while its current director Normah Zainul Abideen will lead the Internal Audit Department (IAD).

IAD chief Suziana Fiee will take charge of the Quantity Surveying Department, while Finance Department director Zate Aziana Abdul Rahman has been appointed to the Licensing Department.

Finance deputy director Mohd Fairus Ali has been elevated to department head and Yusrina Mohamad Yusof of the Planning Department saw a promotion to directorship, succeeding Zailani Panot following his optional retirement.

Noraini added that the Garden and Recreational Department has been renamed as the Landscape and Recreational Department.

On another matter, she said the assessment tax notification letters for the first half of 2024 will be distributed soon.

“Property owners would receive the letters within the next two weeks and are encouraged to settle dues by Feb 29 to avoid incurring a RM20 fine.

“Mobile counters will be set up in various neighbourhoods, including the Bandar Bukit Tinggi Giant hypermarket from 9am to 1pm on Dec 9 and 10 and at Surau Al-Faizin in Sungai Kapar Indah from 9am to 1pm on Dec 16 and 17.”

She also announced a Christmas Parking Compound Reduction Campaign, effective Dec 1 to Dec 31.

“Individuals can settle parking fines at significantly reduced rates ranging from RM15 to RM300, covering a spectrum of traffic-related offences.

“However, it does not apply to offences under Section 51 for parking in designated areas, Section 36 (2)(e) for parking in disabled spaces and Section 36 (1)(a) for obstructing or causing an obstruction in any parking space.”

According to Noraini, the council recently gave its approval for comprehensive guidelines over non-Islamic cemeteries, crematoriums and columbariums.

“The guidelines provide a framework for private agencies and operators when submitting planning permission applications to the council and ensure suitable facilities during religious ceremonies.”

On Royal Klang City Council area developments, Noraini said 32 master plans have been completed and received approval during a Local Planning Committee meeting.

“This initiative aligns with the committee’s decision to synchronise major infrastructure components, such as road reserves and drain reserves.”