PETALING JAYA: Muhammad Nur Hadith, the bodyguard shot at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1 (KLIA) is still unconscious following his surgery at the Cyberjaya Hospital.

On Tuesday (April 16), Nur Hadith had undergone surgery in the hospital.

Harian Metro reported that he was in stable condition following the surgical procedure to repair his intestines.

According to his wife Siti Noraida Hassan, 38, the bodyguard needed to be under observation between five to six days after his surgery while his kidney might need temporary dialysis.

ALSO READ: Loke: MAHB, police to discuss improving airport security

The victim was allegedly shot by Hafizul Harawi, 38, who initially intended to shoot his wife.

Nur Hadith took a gunshot to his abdomen, in order to protect his employer. Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene and was arrested in Kelantan on Monday (April 15).

The suspect, Hafizul, has since been remanded for seven days until April 22.

ALSO READ: “I need seven lawyers to represent me” - KLIA shooting suspect