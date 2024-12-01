Kota Tinggi flood situation improving, enters post-flood phase starting today

KOTA TINGGI: Kota Tinggi is now entering the post-flood phase from today until Jan 16, following the recovering flood situation in the district, said deputy state secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteers) Datuk On Jabbar@Jaafar.

Following that, he called on youths, volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come forward and help clean the houses of flood victims, and premises affected by the floods, which hit the district on Jan 7.

He said that interested volunteers and NGOs should first register with the flood operation control centre at Dewan Jubli Intan, here, which is run by the Kota Tinggi District Council (MDKT), for coordination purposes.

Upon registration, MDKT can coordinate the affected areas that need volunteer services more effectively and regularly, as well as help avoid wastage in terms of food preparation.

“There are no conditions imposed for individuals who want to volunteer after the flood here, but they are encouraged to bring their own equipment, especially water containers, and if there is a water tanker, it is better because this area is experiencing low water pressure, following many people cleaning up their homes.

“These volunteers are also encouraged to wear appropriate clothes to do the cleaning up of the dirt from the flood water,” he told Bernama when met while inspecting the cleaning process at the Sekolah Agama Kota Tinggi here, today.

He added that as of today a total of 500 volunteers, involving government agencies, the private sector and NGOs, have come to help with the post-flood cleaning up works in the district.

As of 1 pm today, the number of flood evacuees in Johor continued to drop, to 4,630 people in six flood-affected districts, compared with 4,648 people in seven districts reported as of noon today. -Bernama