MACC freezes RM218 million in Op Sikaro probe on import permit abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has frozen bank accounts totalling approximately RM218 million belonging to individuals and companies involved in illegal import activities.

MACC also suspended several import licences allegedly misused for smuggling cigarettes, tobacco, and cigars into the country.

Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, Senior Director of MACC’s Special Operations Division, stated these actions were part of Op Sikaro targeting fourteen suspected companies.

“Investigations revealed these companies operated as legal importers while manipulating customs documentation to evade proper tax payments,“ he said in an official statement.

The syndicate altered customs codes and product descriptions on official documents to avoid detection and reduce tax liabilities.

Authorities believe the group stored smuggled tobacco, cigars, cigarettes, and liquor in private warehouses before distributing them to markets.

Mohamad Zamri confirmed investigations are examining forwarding agents’ involvement, with some suspected of operating without proper licences.

These agents allegedly engaged in embezzlement and document falsification to facilitate the illegal import activities.

The syndicate’s operations between 2020 and 2024 caused government tax revenue losses exceeding RM250 million from tobacco and cigars alone.

Total losses are likely significantly higher when considering all smuggled goods involved in the scheme.

“Cases of this magnitude seriously impact national revenue that should fund public welfare and development projects,“ Mohamad Zamri emphasised.

The MACC will not compromise on corruption, money laundering, or smuggling activities that harm national interests.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. – Bernama