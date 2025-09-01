Bayer Leverkusen sack Erik Ten Hag after just two Bundesliga matches

BAYER Leverkusen have dismissed manager Erik Ten Hag after only two Bundesliga matches in charge.

The club announced the decision on Monday, ending the Dutchman’s brief tenure that began in May with a contract until 2027.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes described the dismissal as difficult but necessary given the team’s ineffective rebuilding efforts.

“The past few weeks have shown that the steps to build a new and successful team have not been effective,” Rolfes stated.

Club CEO Fernando Carro called the move painful but essential for the club’s future direction.

Ten Hag now holds the unwanted record for the shortest managerial stint in Bundesliga history at just two league games.

He took over from Xabi Alonso, who left for Real Madrid after leading Leverkusen to an unbeaten league and cup double last season.

Leverkusen faced significant player departures this summer, losing key figures including Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, and Jeremie Frimpong.

The club has not yet named a permanent replacement, with assistant coaches taking temporary charge of training.

Ten Hag’s reign began poorly with a 5-1 friendly defeat to Flamengo’s under-20 team in Brazil.

His Bundesliga campaign yielded only one point from two matches after late collapses against Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen.

German media outlets Bild and Kicker reported internal dissatisfaction with Ten Hag’s communication and tactical approach.

Bild claimed the manager had lost credibility quickly and failed to establish personal connections with players.

Kicker described his methods as a culture shock that offered little prospect of success.

The coach was reportedly excluded from transfer discussions involving new signing Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid.

Ten Hag faced the challenge of integrating over a dozen new signings, including the club’s three most expensive acquisitions.

Malik Tilmann, Jarell Quansah, and Eliesse Ben Seghir joined for a combined 102 million euros plus bonuses this summer.

He becomes the third former Manchester United manager sacked this week, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Besiktas and Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce. – AFP