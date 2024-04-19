KPDN detains man misappropriating diesel with modified lorry

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) apprehended a man with a modified lorry for misappropriating subsidised diesel at a mine in Muadzam Shah, Rompin, during its Op Tiris 3.0 on Wednesday.

Pahang state director, Jezlily Jamaluddin, said the 45-year-old man was arrested while transferring diesel from the lorry into a skid tank at the mine.

He added that the arrest was following tip-offs that the lorry had filled diesel four times at three petrol stations in Pekan.

“The man was found using a modified lorry with an approximately 3,000-litre capacity,“ he said during a media briefing at the KPDN Pahang exhibit storage here today.

The confiscated items included 2,400 litres of diesel in the additional tank of the modified lorry, 224 litres of diesel in the skid tank, and a three-ton modified lorry, all estimated at more than RM75,000, he said.

He also disclosed that during the Op Tiris 3.0 from Jan 1 to April 17, KPDN Pahang recorded 25 cases related to the misappropriation of subsidised controlled goods, with a total seizure exceeding RM806,000.