KPKT committed to improving local authorities’ effectiveness, integrity: NGA

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is committed to enhancing the effectiveness and ethical standards of Local Authorities (PBT) through the implementation of the Financial Statement Strengthening Course, which is currently being conducted in Bandar Enstek here.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the course, attended by 200 PBT members nationwide and conducted by the National Audit Department (JAN), aims to familiarise participants with efficient and organised financial statement practices.

“This course aligns with the Madani Government’s vision for all public departments and organisations to uphold good, effective, efficient and transparent governance, ensuring the delivery of optimal and integrated services.

“These include human resource management, accounting and financial management and transparent reporting systems and they serve as crucial evaluation criteria in the Local Authority Star Rating System, which has been enforced by KPKT since 2009,” he said in a statement after officiating the course today.

This inaugural course for PBT representatives, being held for three days beginning yesterday, is a collaborative effort between the ministry and JAN through the National Audit Academy (ANN).

Nga added that the country currently holds the 27th position in the Global Competitiveness Index, reflecting the dedication of both the government and civil servants, whose commitment serves as a crucial safeguard for the nation.

He noted that in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023, Malaysia has improved its ranking from 63rd in 2021 to 57th, signaling progress in building the national economy and demonstrating the government’s commitment to combating corruption.-Bernama