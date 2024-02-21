KPKT is targeting to build 100 Madani recreational parks in 2024

PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is targeting to build 100 Madani recreational parks thoughout the country, said its minister, Nga Kor Ming (pix).

In a statement today, he said the initiative of constructing the parks was decided at the KPKT Panel of Experts (POE) Steering Committee Meeting Number 1 for 2024 which he chaired yesterday.

In the sustainable township sector, KPKT aims to build 100 public green areas nationwide in 2024 with an allocation of RM50 million.

“This target involves collaboration across departments where the Local Government Department (JKT), National Landscape Department (JLN) and local authorities (PBT) play an important role in the implementation of the initiative,“ he said.

Based on 2022 statistics, Malaysia has an area of 23,433 hectares of open space that has the potential to become public green areas.

In this regard, Nga said KPKT is in the process of speeding up the open space gazetting process to ensure that the existing open space is not converted to other use. -Bernama