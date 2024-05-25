KPKT to intensify efforts to draw investments, empower landscape industry

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will intensify efforts to draw landscape-related investments this year due to its significant potential as the new source of the country’s economy.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said KPKT aims to position Malaysia as a landscape product exporter following the expected increase in the value of the country’s landscape industry to nearly RM30 billion, contributing two per cent to the gross domestic product.

“Last year we went to Saudi Arabia...we successfully obtained RM150 million through that trade mission.

“Among Malaysia’s landscape products well received abroad including fertilisers, plants, flowers and many others, as well as garden furniture as Malaysia is the world’s tenth largest furniture manufacturer,” he told reporters after launching the National Landscape Day (HLN) 2024 at Shah Alam Lake Garden here today.

Nga said last year, Malaysia exported nearly RM13 billion worth of furniture, including garden furniture.

HLN 2024, which kicked off yesterday, is being held until June 2 to allow landscape industry players to display their products and interact with a wider range of stakeholders, as well as expand their business networks and relationships with the community.