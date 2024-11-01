KPN to appoint 50 Unity Ambassadors, two unity icons every year, says Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry (KPN) will appoint 50 Unity Ambassadors and two Unity Icons yearly beginning this year, said its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix).

He said these appointees will spread knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the government’s efforts in increasing the spirit of goodwill and togetherness.

“The main aim of implementing this initiative is to hone the skills and knowledge of youth in becoming leaders of unity and peace in their communities,“ he told reporters after the My Hero 4.0 Year 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony here today.

The Unity Ambassador initiative will focus on four fields namely unity through volunteering, appreciation of the Rukun Negara, strengthening national unity and the conservation of national heritage treasures.

As such, Aaron also announced that all six recipients of the My Hero 4.0 Award were selected from 12 finalists today as Unity Ambassadors for 2024.

They comprise Pertubuhan Doktor Prihatin chairman Dr Mohammed Hazimi Abdul Razak; former medical officer Dr Neville Anthony Fernandez; journalist Peter Wee Eng Ming; lecturer Dr Song Beng Kah; and volunteers Muhammad Farhan Param Kunaseigaran and Tan Cheng Teng.

Aaron hopes each state can appoint a state-level Unity Ambassador among the youth as Selangor and Johor have done.

He said KPN through Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS) will promote unity among the people of the country through volunteerism as well as will recognise the YSS alumni as Unity Ambassadors.

The My Hero 4.0 Award is a collaboration between the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau to recognise Malaysians who show determination in helping the community regardless of race and ethnicity.

To date, a total of 18 heroes and heroines from various races received the My Hero award in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Aaron said his ministry hopes to organise the national-level Ponggal celebration this year and more information about the celebration of the harvest festival by the Indian community will be announced soon. -Bernama