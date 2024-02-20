KPWKM launches Malaysia’s first Transit One-Stop Social Support Centre

PASIR MAS: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has established the first Transit One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) in Malaysia, aimed at providing comprehensive psychosocial services to the community.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Transit PSSS serves as a venue for guidance and counselling sessions and immediate relief for targeted groups in need.

“This transit centre addresses psychosocial issues that are increasingly prevalent in society, including domestic violence, post-divorce trauma, neglect, abuse and harassment.

“The holistic psychosocial support services include counselling sessions and emotional support. It also serves as a hub for receiving complaints and facilitating early intervention before referrals to relevant government departments or agencies,” she told reporters after officiating the Transit PSSS in Rantau Panjang here today.

Nancy, who is also the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) Board of Trustees chairman, said the PSSS initiative, launched in 2021, has been providing mobile services directly to public spaces, residences and rural settlements.

“To date, 44,783 individuals nationwide have received psychosocial aid. Its establishment resulted from feedback from clients and relevant agencies through our PSSS Mobile outreach programmes,” she said.

In realising the establishment of the Transit PSSS, YKN received support and cooperation from the Social Welfare Department, One Stop Crisis Centre (hospitals), the Royal Malaysia Police D11 Division, the Board of Counsellors Malaysia and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA). -Bernama