KTMB announces extra ETS services during Hari Raya Haji

PETALING JAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced additional Electric Train Service (ETS) trips to accommodate increased travel demand for the upcoming Hari Raya Haji celebrations.

Tickets for the extra train services from KL Sentral to Padang Besar and Butterworth will go on sale starting this Saturday, May 26 at 3pm.

For the KL Sentral to Padang Besar route, nine additional trips will be available each way from June 13 to 18 and June 21 to 23.

Southbound trains will depart between 5pm and 10.20pm, while northbound return trains will run from 11.05am to 4.30pm.

As for the KL Sentral to Butterworth sector, six extra services will operate in each direction from June 13 to 18.

Southbound trains are scheduled between 4.30pm and 8.49pm, with northbound trains running from 11.20am to 3.42pm.

The additional ETS trips cater to the expected surge in demand as many make their way back to hometowns and travel for the Hari Raya Haji festivities.

KTMB also advises passengers to purchase tickets well in advance to secure seats during the peak period.