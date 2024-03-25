Kuala Kubu Baharu assemblyman cremated in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Kuala Kubu Baharu state assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, who died on March 21, was cremated at the Shah Alam Nirvana Crematorium in Section 21 here today.

Family members, friends and DAP leaders were among those who attended the final rites at the crematorium at about 12.50 pm.

Her body was carried in a hearse in a funeral procession which started at the Nirvana Centre in Kuala Lumpur at about 11 am.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin and DAP national vice-chairman Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

Lee, 58, who died after battling cancer, leaves behind her husband Lee Jenn Hui.

Selangor Wanita DAP acting chief Yeo Bee Yin, who was present to pay her last respects, said Lee’s death was profoundly felt by the party leadership because she had been instrumental in grooming young leaders.

Yeo, the MP for Puchong, said since being diagnosed with cancer, Lee had proposed that she act in her post as the state Wanita DAP chief.

“The proposal was accepted by the leadership and to ensure continuity in women’s development as planned by the late Lee, I have been asked to continue acting in this post until new elections next year,” she said.

Yeo said no discussions have been held yet about the party’s candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat. -Bernama