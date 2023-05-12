Labuan anticipates Prime Minister’s visit for economic solutions, infrastructure improvement

LABUAN: The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to this duty-free island on Thursday (Dec 7) has ignited hope and anticipation among residents and the business community.

University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) senior lecturer Assoc Prof Romzi Ationg expressed the collective sentiment, stating that the people of Labuan are eager to hear concrete solutions for the economic slowdown that has affected the island.

“We are quite sure the people want to hear solutions for the economic improvement of this island.

“Labuan should no longer rely solely on international business, financial, and oil and gas sectors, which have not significantly benefitted the local economies, offering limited opportunities for the locals,” Romzi told Bernama today.

He stressed the need for economic diversification through the establishment of high-production factories.

“The more factories we have, the more employment opportunities for locals and increased business activities,“ he said.

Romzi called on the local authorities to play a proactive role in facilitating the setup of factories by identifying suitable land or exploring sea reclamations.

In addition to economic concerns, Romzi highlighted another pressing issue that Labuan residents hope the Prime Minister would address – the longstanding water and power crises.

“The people in Labuan have been grappling with persistent water and power disruptions for many years without a comprehensive solution... we believe the Prime Minister will announce a resolution to end the decades-old water and power crises during his visit on Thursday,“ Romzi said.

He attributed the consistent disruptions in water and power supply to inadequate investments in Labuan, emphasising the urgent need for a lasting solution.

“The residents of Labuan are optimistic that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit will not only bring economic revitalisation but also pave the way for much-needed infrastructure improvements, putting an end to the enduring challenges faced by the island community,” he said. - Bernama