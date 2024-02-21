Labuan Immigration vows to crackdown on illegal immigrants

LABUAN: The Labuan Immigration Department is intensifying efforts to eradicate illegal immigration in the federal territory, which is recognised as the nation’s international business and financial centre, in line with the government’s agenda.

Director Raymond Entalai reaffirmed the commitment of the enforcement agency and disclosed that two operations were conducted this month, resulting in the apprehension of 12 illegal immigrants.

He said the first operation carried out on Feb 13, led to the detention of seven individuals aged between four and 37.

In the most recent operation on Feb 20, five illegal immigrants from the Philippines and Indonesia, aged between 28 and 53, were detained, he added.

“These operations targeted areas prone to illegal immigration, including construction sites, entertainment venues, and residential houses,” Raymond told Bernama today.

He said the detainees would be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

Raymond emphasized that the department will not compromise on foreign nationals entering and residing in the country without a valid passport, and legal action will be pursued against employers and owners of premises who engage foreign nationals without proper documentation.

Under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), employers and owners of premises could face a fine of between RM10,000 and RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both, for each person employed, upon conviction.

The Immigration Department further encouraged employers to hire foreign nationals through legal channels, underscoring their dedication to combating offenses under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Passport Act 1966.

Complaints related to undocumented immigrants can be lodged via 087-421 296 or through the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) https://imi.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do or pro_labuan@imi.gov.my. -Bernama