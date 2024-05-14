Lance corporal probed for drug possession

KUALA TERENGGANU: A policeman with the rank of lance corporal was detained for possession of drugs worth RM8,600.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the officer was held in a raid by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) in an intelligence operation around the state at 12.45 am today.

He said that police also confiscated yaba pills weighing 110.87 grammes, syabu (5.42g) and heroin (0.11g).

“The officer was arrested and investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The suspect was taken to Dungun police headquarters and remanded for seven days starting today,“ he said in a statement today, adding that the suspect tested negative for drugs.

Mohd Khairi said police viewed seriously the involvement of its personnel in drug abuse and crimes that can tarnish the reputation and image of the force.

“Terengganu police will continue to give unwavering commitment in carrying out a proper investigation so that criminals can be brought to justice,“ he said.