Lee: Sarawak records 75 fatal road accidents as at March this year

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded a total of 75 fatal road accidents from January to March this year.

Sarawak Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, stated that based on data from the police, the highest number was reported in the Miri area with 15 cases.

He mentioned that the second highest area was Padawan, with 9 cases, followed by Sarikei (6 cases) and Sibu (6 cases).

“Some of these accidents can be attributed to the ongoing construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Miri,“ he explained after the state-level Road Safety Campaign for the Festive Season, here today.

Additionally, Lee announced plans for a comprehensive study of accident-prone areas across all roads in the state, including the Pan Borneo Highway.

“This initiative is crucial because, besides negligence, one of the contributing factors to accidents is the condition of our road infrastructure,“ he emphasised.