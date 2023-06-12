LKIM channels fisheries aid to 98 fishermen in Labuan

LABUAN: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has channelled RM145,000 in fisheries aid to 98 B40 fishermen here under the Program Rahmah Mesra Madani Bersama Nelayan Labuan.

“The aid includes essential fish catch equipment designed to alleviate financial pressures and enhance the recipients’ skills,” LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said at the aid presentation at the LKIM Complex in Kiamsam today.

He said the aid package includes nine units of 15 horse-power engines, 200 units of crab traps for 40 recipients as well as safety jackets and insulation boxes for 49 recipients.

He said that additionally, 50 fishermen received food baskets and two others were provided with natural disaster and welfare assistance.

Apart from the Rahmah aid, LKIM also allocated RM120,000 to support two catch collection and distribution centres (CCDCs) in Durian Tunjong and Lubok Temiang.

“This strategic allocation of resources by LKIM underscores the commitment to empowering local fishermen, boosting their productivity and contributing to the overall economic growth of Labuan’s fishing community,” he said.

Labuan Member of Parliament and North Labuan Area Fishermen’s Association chairman Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said the fisheries aid should be utilised prudently to enhance the fishermen’s income. - Bernama