Loh: Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan upgrading to start end 2024

IPOH: Upgrading works on Perak's iconic Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan will start towards the end of this year, said state Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee Chairman Loh Sze Yee.

Loh said the upgrading of the heritage structure involves numerous processes and is fully funded by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

“The upgrading works will be carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR) with the assistance of several authorities including the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI).

“The scope of work covers repairs to the wooden structure, and maintenance of the clocks and accessories, electrical wiring and lighting as well as the drainage system,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

On Aug 21 last year, MPTI president Zairul Akmal Kasim announced that MOTAC had allocated RM4 million for the purpose.

Loh said completion of the upgrading works is expected to take a year.

“The tower will be closed to the public during that period. The upgrading process would also be time-consuming as detailed studies are needed for the replacement of material compatible with the original structure,“ he said.

On a separate note, he said several locations around the Kinta district are expected to draw local and foreign tourists in conjunction with the 2024 Visit Perak Year.

He was also optimistic about achieving the target of eight million domestic and 350,000 foreign tourists for the year.

“I think sites such as the limestone caves around Ipoh and heritage buildings in Taiping and Teluk Intan will also attract visitors.

“We hope these tourism products would enable tourists to become better acquainted with Perak,“ he said. -Bernama