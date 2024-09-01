Loke: Five LRT3 stations expected to be operational in 2027

KUALA LUMPUR: The five Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) stations which were previously cancelled is expected to be operational in 2027, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the construction of these new stations cannot be completed or implemented by next year.

“The stations have not been built, so it cannot be completed within a year. These are optional stations to be reintroduced, with implementation expected to take two or three years,“ he said at a media briefing on the presentation of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) 2023 Performance Report and 2024 Plan here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when presenting the 2024 Budget, announced the government will revive the plan for constructing the five previously cancelled LRT3 stations – Tropicana, Raja Muda, Temasya, Bukit Raja, and Bandar Botanik, estimated to incur a cost of RM4.7 billion.

The LRT3 construction project, spanning from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia in Klang, Selangor, is set to commence operations on March 1, 2025. Envisaged to benefit around two million residents, this mega transportation project is estimated to cost approximately RM16 billion.

On the status of the LRT3 project, Loke said as of Dec 25 last year, the LRT3 project had achieved 91.68 per cent completion, with the commencement of the LRT Shah Alam line operations targeted for March 1 next year.

In addition, the construction progress of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore, has reached 65 per cent completion for infrastructure and over 33 per cent for the system aspect.

“The full completion target is set for Dec 31, 2026,“ said Loke.

The RTS Link comprises a four-kilometre rail network that links Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru Station and Woodlands in Singapore, with an anticipated ridership of 35 per cent from the daily 350,000 people commuting through the Johor Causeway.

Concerning the repair status of the Bandaraya station, Loke said the repairs have been completed and currently undergoing a trial process by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), with operations expected to resume by the end of February.

The repair work, amounting to RM30 million was funded by Prasarana, Loke said adding that Prasarana intends to pursue legal action against the contractor or project owner accountable for the damages at the station.

On Jan 27 last year, the Ampang LRT line faced disruptions due to safety concerns stemming from track misalignment near the Bandaraya LRT station, with structural damage to the viaduct attributed to construction activities in the nearby area.

Following this incident, Rapid Rail temporarily shut down the route between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations, prompting LRT passengers to opt for alternative transportation methods, such as buses, to reach their destinations. -Bernama