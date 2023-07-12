Loke: MKBF system implemented to prevent public transport's recurring breakdowns

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the new key performance indicator (KPI) system, Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) was implemented as a measure to monitor and maintain rail and bus services to prevent technical breakdowns.

He said the MKBF was an indicator to evaluate the effectiveness of public transport, especially rail services, because rail lines have often experienced technical problems in recent years.

“We must bring a new culture of maintainence. If before we solved the problems when they arose, now our paradigm shift is to ensure that every time there is a problem, we do preventive measures, which is a more systematic maintenance culture, that is, we have to know the equipment components that need to be renewed and changed before reaching the end of the component’s life span,“ he said.

Loke said this today when interviewed here on RTM's programme 'Selamat Pagi Malaysia', in conjunction with 'MADANI Government’s One Year Anniversary Programme'.

He said the introduction of the new maintenance was the Ministry of Transport's (MoT) KPI for the year under the Unity Government.

He said MOT's KPI reflected three main focuses this year, which are strengthening the public transport system, driving digitalisation and strengthening road safety.

For example, the MoT has carried out various agendas towards digitalisation of services among them digital road tax and digital licence under the Road Transport Department (JPJ) which is also the main performance index for a year under the MADANI Government.

“Even though we face several constraints and shortcomings, these represent the first step for us towards a service system that is more digital, which does not need counter interaction, which can be displayed and also the service can be obtained through digitalisation.

“This represents an important process that we need to start, although, there may be some among the people who are not yet ready or not adaptable to this digital service. However, I am confident that when it is launched, over time the people will feel that it is the best service for them,” he added. -Bernama