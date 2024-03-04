Lone suspect behind second KK Mart molotov incident, CCTV reveals

KUANTAN: The recent molotov cocktail attack at the KK Mart convenience store at Sungai Isap, Kuantan on March 30 is believed to have been carried out by a lone suspect.

According to the New Straits Times, Kuantan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said while the CCTV footage from KK Mart was of limited help, recordings from nearby cameras revealed the movement of only one person, despite being blurry.

He further said efforts are underway to gather more information but the investigations indicated the suspect could have parked some distance from the outlet and then walked towards it before carrying out the attack.

The premise, open for just two weeks, was targeted in the 5.14am incident when a molotov cocktail was thrown and resulted in a small fire at its front entrance.

The workers were having sahur at the time of the incident.

The attack in Kuantan was the second, following the first KK Mart incident that occurred in Bidor, Perak on March 26, while the third attack took place in Kuching, Sarawak on March 31.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman announced yesterday that four individuals, including KK Mart workers and members of the public, have submitted their statements to the police concerning the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire with the intent to cause damage.

