KUANTAN: A KK Super Mart outlet in Sungai Isap, Kuantan narrowly escaped serious damage early Saturday morning.

According to The Star, police believe an attacker threw a Molotov cocktail at the store entrance around 5:14 am.

Thankfully, a cashier who was having sahur witnessed the incident.

“The cashier saw the flaming object thrown from outside and land on the entrance carpet, causing a small fire,“ Kuantan OCPD Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu was quoted as saying.

Despite initially panicking, the quick-thinking cashier grabbed a fire extinguisher and doused the flames.

“Her colleague then alerted their manager who contacted both the police and fire department,“ added ACP Wan Mohd Zahari.

