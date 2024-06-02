Lorry driver charged with murder of nephew

PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his 18-month-old nephew two weeks ago.

M. Kesigan, 28, was charged with the murder of T. Hudesh at Taman Putra Damai People’s Housing Project (PPR), Lembah Subang, near here at 11.15 pm on Jan 24.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad.

The court set April 3 for mention pending the post-mortem report.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Khairun Nisa Noor Harun appeared for the prosecution. -Bernama