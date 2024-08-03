Lorry driver charged with murdering Thai girlfriend

SHAH ALAM: A lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for murdering his Thai girlfriend by pushing the woman off the 23rd floor of a condominium in Setia Alam last month.

V. Nathan, 37, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Nathan was charged with killing Mawika Lumyai, 32, at a condominium in Jalan Setia Dagang AH U13/AH Setia Alam, here at 10.02 pm, last Feb 28.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years and 12 lashes of the cane, if not sentenced to death upon conviction.

The court set June 7 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman prosecuted, while lawyer T.P. Aravind represented Nathan. - Bernama