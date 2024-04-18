  1. Local

Lorry driver dies in hydraulic oil drum explosion

SIBU: A lorry driver died in a hydraulic oil drum explosion at a scrap metal yard on Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here today.

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili stated that a call regarding the incident was received at 1.30 pm, prompting teams from the Central Police Station and Sibu District police headquarters to be dispatched to the scene.

The victim, a 37-year-old local man, suffered severe head injuries and lost his left hand.

“Witnesses at the scene observed the victim carrying a metal bar to the workshop at the scrap metal yard. It is believed that he was using an oxygen cutter to cut the metal bar atop a hydraulic oil drum.

“The drum expanded and exploded due to the heat. The incident did not cause any other damage or injuries. No criminal elements were involved,“ he said in a statement to the media tonight.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death, and advised the public to refrain from speculating on the incident.

