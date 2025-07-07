Israel strikes Huthi sites in Yemen amid escalating tensions

JERUSALEM: Israel confirmed a series of strikes on Huthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including key ports, following repeated missile attacks by the Iran-backed rebel group.

The military operation targeted infrastructure in Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Salif, with Israel claiming the destruction of radar-equipped vessels used to monitor Red Sea shipping.

The Huthis, who have launched missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war began in October 2023, retaliated by firing two missiles toward Israeli territory.

Yehyaa Saree, a Huthi military spokesman, stated the attacks were in response to Israeli aggression, specifically targeting Ben Gurion airport and key Israeli ports.

Among the sites hit was the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, seized by the Huthis in November 2023. Israel alleges the vessel was modified for surveillance purposes.

The strikes occurred shortly after an Israeli military warning on social media, signalling a rapid escalation in hostilities.

The Huthis, aligned with Palestinian factions, resumed attacks in March after Israel renewed its Gaza offensive.

The group has also targeted commercial ships linked to Israel, the US, and Britain in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

A recent skiff attack forced a vessel’s crew to abandon ship before being rescued.

Despite a May ceasefire with the US, the Huthis maintain their campaign against Israeli-linked shipping.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the safety of rescued crew members, though no group claimed responsibility for the latest assault. - AFP