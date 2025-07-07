32 face trial over deadly Turkey hotel fire killing 78

ISTANBUL: Thirty-two individuals appeared in court in Turkey on Monday over a catastrophic fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, which claimed 78 lives, including 36 children, in January.

The blaze, which engulfed the 12-storey luxury ski resort, left more than 130 injured and raised serious concerns over fire safety negligence.

Thirteen of the accused, including hotel executives, fire department officials, and local authorities, could each face up to 1,998 years in prison if convicted on 78 counts of “manslaughter with possible intent.”

Survivors and investigators allege the hotel’s fire alarm system failed, and safety violations were ignored despite warnings.

Families of the victims gathered outside Bolu High School, where the trial is being held, holding photos of their loved ones and demanding justice.

They accused hotel staff of prioritizing saving cars over evacuating guests and claimed authorities concealed evidence.

An inspection report issued a month before the fire reportedly highlighted inadequate safety measures, but hotel management allegedly dismissed upgrades as too costly.

The trial, involving 210 plaintiffs, is expected to last two weeks. - AFP