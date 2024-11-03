Losses due to floods in Malaysia last year amounted to RM0.8b

PUTRAJAYA: The total losses due to floods in Malaysia in 2023 amounted to RM0.8 billion, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the loss figure was equivalent to 0.04 percent of the nominal Gross Domestic Product.

In a statement accompanying the special report on the impact of floods in Malaysia in 2023 released by DOSM today, he said the study aimed to assess the total losses and damages caused by floods that hit the country in 2023.

“These losses include the value of damages to residential areas, vehicles, business premises, and industries. For the total damages to the agricultural industry and public assets and infrastructure, data from relevant government agencies were used,“ he said.

Mohd Uzir said residential areas suffered losses amounting to RM168.3 million in 2023 compared to RM157.4 million in 2022, while vehicle losses were RM22.3 million (2022: RM18.8 million), manufacturing RM10.3 million (2022: RM8.7 million).

For business premises, the total losses recorded were RM53.2 million (2022: RM50.3 million), agriculture RM120.6 million (2022: RM154.5 million), and public assets and infrastructure amounted to RM380.7 million (2022: RM636.8 million).

He said in terms of residential areas, Johor recorded the highest losses totaling RM121.9 million, followed by Kelantan RM15.4 million and Sabah RM11.0 million.

For the state of Johor, the districts with the highest losses were Batu Pahat at RM89.2 million, followed by Segamat RM18.3 million and Muar RM7.1 million.

Mohd Uzir said the three states with the highest losses in terms of vehicles were Johor RM15.9 million, Selangor RM1.8 million, and Sabah RM1.6 million.

In terms of damages to the manufacturing sector, Johor recorded losses totaling RM10.3 million. -Bernama