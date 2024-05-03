LUAS spent RM30.25m on Selangor water source monitoring from 2018 to last year

SHAH ALAM: The state government, through the Selangor Water Management Authority, spent RM30.25 million on monitoring, control and enforcement along water sources and rivers in the state from 2018 to last year.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said LUAS’ expenditure has been on the rise each year, primarily to fund the operations of its Rapid Squad’s 24-hour patrols in strategic river basins across Selangor, as well as the Pond Water Pumping Operation (OPAK) in Bestari Jaya.

He explained that the increase in LUAS spending was also due to the establishment of telemetry stations, the acquisition of monitoring equipment, and maintenance works on water resource infrastructure,“ he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Izham said this in reply to a question from Dr Afif Bahardin (PN-Taman Medan) regarding LUAS expenditure on monitoring, control, and enforcement activities along water resources and rivers from 2018 to 2023.

He highlighted a significant surge in LUAS expenditure for this purpose, with the amount spent rising from RM360,000 in 2020 to RM8.86 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, State Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail said the state government has no plans to gazette any traditional village in Selangor as a heritage site or to seek recognition from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for heritage status for these villages.

However, he said the state government is open to considering it in the future if there is a demand and a need to do so.

“That would depend on whether there is any traditional village deemed worthy and appropriate to apply for recognition.

“The decision is also subject to careful examination after the state government receives feedback from relevant departments and agencies,“ he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Selangor Opposition chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (PN-Hulu Kelang) regarding whether the state government intends to propose several traditional villages for UNESCO heritage site status, as suggested by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming. -Bernama