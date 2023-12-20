LZS collects RM791m in tithes up to November

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) collected RM791 million in tithes from January to November this year from 328,000 individual payers and corporate companies.

Its chief executive officer Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini said the biggest contribution was from business tithes at RM116 million, and the target was RM167 million.

“We are very optimistic to achieve that target and will continue to strive to exceed the target,“ he told reporters after attending the 2023 Muzakki Recognition (IKTIRAF) and Tithe Presentation Ceremony here today.

Also present was LZS chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail.

Mohd Sabirin said business tithe contributors comprised small street vendors, private limited companies, government-linked companies as well as online traders.

Last year, according to Mohd Sabirin, business tithes contributed a total of RM166 million.

Earlier, LZS received business tithes amounting to RM19,594,783.12 from 35 companies.

The companies include Cyberview Sdn Bhd which handed over RM3,194,730, Bank Rakyat (RM2,680,968) and CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad (RM1,500,000).

At the event, LZS also presented several tithes distributions including higher education bursary assistance; assistance to build or renovate mosque and surau; as well as hospital patient welfare fund amounting to RM51.1 million.

Meanwhile, six companies received the IKTIRAF appreciation plaques for paying their business tithes through LZS. -Bernama