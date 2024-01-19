MAB celebrates 72nd anniversary with two-day carnival

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) is celebrating its 72nd anniversary tomorrow at Kompleks MAB in Brickfields, with a two-day carnival and a concert featuring local artistes.

Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will be representing him at the event.

MAB CEO Datuk George Thomas said as one of the country’s longest-existing NGOs for the blind, it has grown from a welfare-based service provider to a renowned organisation serving and advocating the rights of the blind in the country.

“Every year, we reach out to over 4,000 visually impaired people in Malaysia and empower them by providing various services and opportunities to better integrate into society.

“Our members get to experience enriching programmes such as information and communications technology, youth development, leisure and competitive sports, braille book production and promoting blind-friendly and accessible items,” he said, adding that MAB is a key advocate for people with disabilities, including pushing for the review of the Persons with Disabled Act 2008.

“We are fully dedicated to creating equal opportunities for the visually impaired community to enable them to enjoy the same quality of life as other Malaysians.

“We have been the voice of the blind in terms of policy making and have been at the forefront of several initiatives, such as the provision of free braille books for schoolchildren and white canes for the visually impaired since 2004.”

Thomas also encouraged the public to participate in MAB’s 72nd anniversary.

“Despite our efforts, the blind are still prejudiced by society. Some companies refuse to employ the blind despite their capabilities. We have over 500 members who are either unemployed or underemployed due to their disability.

“Many of our members are university graduates, and are as intelligent and capable as the able-bodied. We strive to ensure every blind individual is economically independent and self-sufficient. We ask that the public do not discriminate against them because they are blind.”

Those who are keen to attend the event can be assured of an experience with a range of activities, including a brainstorming session with a group of blind and visually impaired individuals, an exhibition showcasing MAB’s seven decades of service, a karaoke competition for blind and visually impaired, and a children colouring contest.