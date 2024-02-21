MACC arrests two it company managers over alleged bribery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two information technology (IT) company managers for allegedly accepting bribes in the form of flight tickets and accommodation in Bangkok, estimated to be around RM3,000.

According to an MACC source, the two men were detained between 10 and 11 pm last night in a raid here.

He said the two suspects were believed to have committed the offence in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Husin @ Che Mamat, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

“The case is being investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009. Both suspects have been released on MACC bail,“ he said. -Bernama