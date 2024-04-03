MACC gives wan Saiful one week to report alleged bribe offer

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is giving Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (pix) one week to lodge a report on his claim that several individuals have promised him rewards if he pledges support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that under the MACC Act 2009, it is the responsibility of any individuals offered bribes to quickly report the offence so that further action can be taken.

“I cannot announce yet what action can be taken (if he fails to report). We are still waiting for his report; there are various possibilities (like summoning to MACC).

“Since he (Wan Saiful) has mentioned in the august House of Parliament about the alleged bribery (offer), he is obliged to make a report under Section 25 of the MACC Act 2009.

“He has to come to the MACC office; don’t expect MACC to bring him to the office,” he added.

He told reporters this after attending the Anti-Corruption Executive Talk with Negeri Sembilan state executive councillors and state assemblymen, including Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, here today.

On the case of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, Azam said MACC had not yet discussed with the Attorney-General’s Chambers the possibility of charging him in absentia.

Azam had earlier said MACC was ready to charge Muhammad Adlan with criminal breach of trust but he could not be located and is believed to be still overseas.

Azam also said MACC had not received any reports against the current Negeri Sembilan state Exco members and state assemblymen. -Bernama