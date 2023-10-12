MADANI Gov’t One Year Anniversary Programme: Over 37,000 traffic summonses settled

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 37,242 traffic summonses were settled in two days from Friday at counters set up in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said 12,300 traffic offenders paid the summonses at 14 counters as well as via discount vouchers on the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) MyBayar portal and application.

“This campaign offers up to a 50 per cent reduction for selected traffic summonses and it has received a very encouraging response,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azman said 39 personnel were assigned to the counters, including a special counter for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

He also advised the public not to wait for such an offer to settle their outstanding traffic summonses and reminded them to always comply with traffic laws and regulations.

The three-day Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme, which started on Friday, focuses on three components, namely the achievement showcase, the people’s touchpoint service, and the the people’s well-being initiative. - Bernama