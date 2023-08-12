MADANI Govt One Year Anniversary Programme starts today

KUALA LUMPUR: The three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme which will be filled with various interesting programmes starts today at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The attraction at the programme, among others, will be the counter offering discounts of up to 50 per cent in traffic summonses by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and registration counters for the Rahmah Cash Assistance (STR) and “Cuti-cuti Cikgu “ holiday programme as well as free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings in addition to the counter promoting the anti-sexual harassment campaign.

There will also be a MADANI Mega Sale involving the participation of 226 operators consisting of entrepreneurs, supermarkets and agencies offering a 30 per cent discount on the price of their goods and products.

In conjunction with the programme, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to launch the MYNEXT Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as witness the exchange of Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) between the Malaysian Government, GLCs and private companies later in the day.

Members of the public intending to attend the programme today are advised to use public transport to avoid traffic jams as the 2023 Malaysia Cup final will be held at the same venue tonight in addition to the 2023 Junior Men’s World Cup (JWC) Hockey Tournament.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is held to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced to the people by the Unity Government since taking over the administration of the country on Nov 24 last year.

It also aims to increase public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction to build the trust and confidence of the people through periodical reporting of achievements.–Bernama