MAF raises RM1.8m at Red Ribbon Gala

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) has raised RM1.8 million at its Red Ribbon Gala 2023 for its effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS in the country. The gala was held in conjunction with MAF’s 30th anniversary and World AIDS Day.

The black-tie event at Sunway Resort Hotel was attended by over 400 guests including royalties, government officials, public and corporate figures, celebrities and other personalities.

Among them were Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah, MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman and MAF patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

Proceeds from the gala will be used for MAF’s ongoing programmes to provide access to treatment for low-income and marginalised people living with HIV (PLHIV).

The funds will play a direct role in supporting essential HIV treatment programmes for underserved individuals living with HIV. This contribution will be channelled through the Medicine Assistance Scheme, guaranteeing that focused assistance reaches those most in need.

Among the generous top donors are Karex Bhd, Berjaya Corporation Bhd, Pertama Digital Bhd, Majlis Perwakilan Penduduk Wilayah Persekutuan Bandar Tun Razak and Pemandu Associates. Additionally, Perkeso made a significant direct contribution to the Medicine Assistance Scheme.

Support by Perkeso was part of a collaboration framework that includes a comprehensive disability management initiative, prevention, treatment and Return-to-Work programme for PLHIV, which aligns with MAF’s workplace policy advocacy.