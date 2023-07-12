MAF raises RM1.8m at Red Ribbon Gala

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) has raised RM1.8 million at its Red Ribbon Gala 2023 for its effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS in the country. The gala was held in conjunction with MAF’s 30th anniversary and World AIDS Day.
The black-tie event at Sunway Resort Hotel was attended by over 400 guests including royalties, government officials, public and corporate figures, celebrities and other personalities.
Among them were Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah, MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman and MAF patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.
Proceeds from the gala will be used for MAF’s ongoing programmes to provide access to treatment for low-income and marginalised people living with HIV (PLHIV).
The funds will play a direct role in supporting essential HIV treatment programmes for underserved individuals living with HIV. This contribution will be channelled through the Medicine Assistance Scheme, guaranteeing that focused assistance reaches those most in need.
Among the generous top donors are Karex Bhd, Berjaya Corporation Bhd, Pertama Digital Bhd, Majlis Perwakilan Penduduk Wilayah Persekutuan Bandar Tun Razak and Pemandu Associates. Additionally, Perkeso made a significant direct contribution to the Medicine Assistance Scheme.
Support by Perkeso was part of a collaboration framework that includes a comprehensive disability management initiative, prevention, treatment and Return-to-Work programme for PLHIV, which aligns with MAF’s workplace policy advocacy.
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was represented by his political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin. In a speech delivered by Azman, Anwar voiced strong support for ending workplace discrimination against PLHIV.
“My administration stands firmly behind MAF’s ambition to promote the legislation of HIV/AIDS workplace protection law, an effort that was also jointly promoted by the Human Resources Ministry,” he said.
“People living with HIV should be allowed to pursue careers and build their own lives without being burdened by prejudice and discrimination.”
“In the meantime, I urge all employers in Malaysia to re-evaluate their hiring standard and other related human resource practices that may have unknowingly discriminated against People Living with HIV.”
MAF chairman Prof Datuk Adeeba Kamarulzaman spoke on the need to establish a legal and policy framework dedicated to safeguarding the human rights of key populations.
“Human rights and HIV are closely intertwined. A lack of respect for human rights fuels the spread and worsens the impact of the disease.
“This is evidenced in the disproportionate incidence and spread of the disease among key populations at higher risk,” she said.
“Punitive approaches towards them only fuel stigma and hatred against these populations, pushing them further into hiding and away from services to prevent, treat, and mitigate the impact of HIV.
“As the chair of the Drug Policy Reform Programme, I strongly advocate a more compassionate approach to key populations, starting with decriminalising drug use.
“Instead of forced institutional rehabilitation, evidence-based treatment options in the community should be implemented.”
MAF patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir stressed that stigma and discrimination have a more significant impact on PLHIV than the virus itself.
“With four decades of historical strides in science and progress, eradicating AIDS is not a distant dream but an achievable reality.
“The key tool in curbing the spread of HIV is a lifelong medication for those infected.
“Unfortunately, some individuals lack awareness on how to protect themselves and others from HIV.
“Compounding this issue, social stigma and discrimination have a more profound impact on those living with the condition than the virus itself.
“It is our responsibility to proactively engage in spreading HIV awareness, particularly in the crucial battle against stigma and discrimination,” she said.