KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale was detected in Java Islands, Indonesia at 12.29 midnight last night.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) in a statement said that the epicentre was located at 8.2 degrees south and 107.2 degrees east which is 147 kilometres (km) south of Sukabumi, at a depth of 70 km.

A preliminary assessment found that there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia, according to MetMalaysia in a statement here today.