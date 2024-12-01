MAIPk should be action-oriented entity capable of changing mindset, culture of ummah - Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah wants the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) to not just to be perceived as an issue-oriented body but rather to transform into an active and dynamic action-oriented entity capable of migrating the mindset and culture of the community to be more dynamic and progressive.

He said the goal is to drive various programmes aimed at glorifying the greatness of Islam, fostering the prosperity of diverse Islamic institutions, particularly mosques, advancing intellectual thought, and enriching the social and cultural capital of the ummah through a range of activities and various innovative initiatives that are able to capture the interest of the younger generation.

“Keeping abreast of current issues, understanding the challenges faced, and acknowledging limited financial and human resources, we firmly believe it is essential for MAIPk to establish a strategic alliance.

“This alliance should enable it to play a more meaningful role, aligning with its aspirations and efforts to fulfil the communal duties (fardu kifayah) in advancing the ummah and glorifying the greatness of Islam.”

Sultan Nazrin said this at the presentation ceremony of the instruments of appointment to MAIPk office bearers for the 2024-2025 term, as well as Perak Syariah Court judges here today.

In the quest to develop this strategic approach, Sultan Nazrin said MAIPk must work, in collaboration with the Institutions of the Territorial Chiefs, the Islamic Religious Department, the Education Department, the Youth and Sports Department, the Perak Foundation, the State Youth Council, and the mosque committee members.

He said this collaboration is vital to establish a strategic framework, optimise, coordinate, and synchronise resources and efforts, spearhead initiatives, and introduce and implement more innovative and creative programmes, with a focus on addressing current challenges and needs.

“To enhance the grandeur of Islam and to fortify the pride of our nation, it is imperative to prioritise collaborative efforts dedicated to nurturing the younger generation with knowledge. This objective should be pursued through a well-structured and strategic movement, characterised by coordination and consolidation,” he said.

While expressing his appreciation to MAIPK’s office bearers for the 2021-2023 term for their dedicated service in upholding the trust and fulfilling their responsibilities, and welcoming those appointed for the 2024-2025 term, Sultan Nazrin said efforts and programmes for human development should rightfully be the focal point.

“For Islam to garner respect and honour, the majority of its followers must exhibit outstanding achievements across various fields.

“Islam should not be allowed to appear as a gloomy or a name without meaningful substance. The responsibility falls upon the ummah to illuminate Islam, giving it a glittering hue and filling it with convincing content.

“The success of glorifying the greatness of Islam greatly depends on the level of success achieved within the community,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin also said the success of MAIPk, in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Perak, in implementing the “Say No To Single Plastic Use” campaign to minimise the use of plastic materials must be expanded to yield a more significant impact.

“Therefore, we have given consent to the appointment of the Director of the Department of Environment (DOE) as one of the members of MAIPk. It is believed that the DOE can provide crucial input and guidelines to assist MAIPk in its efforts to raise awareness among the public through mosques, tahfiz, and religious schools, particularly in environmental conservation activities.

“Muslims must take a forefront role, setting an example in increasing public awareness of actions that pollute the environment and must be controlled. Islamic institutions and mosques should also take the lead in educating the public about recycling programs and halting activities that contaminate rivers and water sources,” he said.–Bernama