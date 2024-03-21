MAIWP extends RM480,000 aid to hospital patients, frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) today presented cash donations to 1,500 patients at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and Tunku Azizah Hospital, involving an allocation of RM225,000.

MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer (pix) said the contribution was extended not only to Muslim patients but also to non-Muslims as a sign of its concern for the multiracial society.

“Every year, MAIWP celebrates Ramadan with patients in Kuala Lumpur hospitals.

“This initiative is carried out to show to the public how the government, through relevant agencies, celebrates Ramadan with the underprivileged,” he said during the MAIWP Ramadan Rahmah event here.

The event also saw the distribution of 17,000 units of Ramadan Food Packs to frontline personnel across various agencies, involving an allocation of RM255,000.

In her address, HKL director Datin Paduka Dr Rohana Johan expressed gratitude for the government’s concern through MAIWP, which consistently prioritises the well-being of the underprivileged in achieving the nation’s development objectives.

“Such efforts will not only bring significant meaning to the patients but also motivate healthcare personnel to carry out the duties entrusted to them,” she said. -Bernama