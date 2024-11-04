Malacca ready to face monsoon transition phase - Exco

MALACCA: Malacca is ready to face the monsoon transition phase which started on March 29, said the state Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

The Paya Rumput assemblyman said that the state government always held discussions with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the state Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in dealing with the monsoon transition situation.

“I always discuss with MetMalaysia if there is any warning (related to the weather) so that we can alert the residents immediately.

“As for local authorities (PBT) and NADMA, we are always prepared, thus far there have been no incidents of flooding or anything serious (related to natural disasters),” he said.

He said this at the Aidilfitri open house hosted by his constituency at the Krubong Community Sports Complex here today.

Also present were Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and his wife, Toh Puan Asmah Abd Rahman.

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah reportedly said that the hot and dry weather currently being experienced in most areas across the country is expected to gradually ease by mid-April.

Muhammad Helmi said that this follows the beginning of the monsoon transition phase, which is expected to start from March 29 and continue until May, marking the end of the Northeast Monsoon, which began on Nov 11 last year.

He added that weather conditions have the potential to cause flash floods and damage to weak structures.

