Malaysia continues to thrive as key technology player under Anwar’s leadership - Semiconductor Association

KUALA LUMPUR: Global semiconductor industry association SEMI said Malaysia has continued to thrive as a key technology player, contributing to growth and technological innovation under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

SEMI president and chief executive officer Ajit Manocha said Malaysia’s semiconductor manufacturing and innovation hub underscores the country’s vision and commitment to excellence.

He said the robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and favourable business environment have attracted numerous global companies to invest and establish their operations here.

“Your government’s proactive policies and initiatives have further strengthened Malaysia’s competitiveness on the world stage.

“Your presence here at SEMICON Southeast Asia, and your government’s general support for it, underscores that this is not just an exhibition, but a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the forging of new partnerships,” he said in his welcoming remarks at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024 CxO Summit here today.

Furthermore, Manocha said SEMICON Southeast Asia provides an avenue to collectively address challenges, drive innovation, and shape the industry’s future.

He said the government’s unwavering support for the technology sector has been pivotal in fostering an environment where innovation can thrive.

“The formation of the National Semiconductor Strategic Task Force and various incentives for research and development have created a fertile ground to keep Malaysia at the forefront of technological advancement in the region,” he added.

SEMI, an industry association comprising electronics design and manufacturing chain companies, is organising SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024 from May 28-30.