Malaysia eyes bigger role in global aviation supply chain - MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, with a credible and meaningful presence in aviation material and aircraft parts and components manufacturing, hopes to play a more important part in the global supply chain.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said the aerospace sector plays an important role in advancing the four key missions outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), this being advance economic complexity, tech up for a digitally vibrant nation, push for net zero and safeguard economic security and inclusivity.

“With NIMP 2030 in place, it could transform Malaysia into a global hub for aerospace manufacturing and services,” he said in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Malaysia-China Aviation Forum 2024.

Based on the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030, Malaysia aims to be the main aerospace nation in Southeast Asia as well as an integral part of the global market by 2030, with an expected annual revenue of RM55.2 billion and over 32,000 high-income jobs created.

The blueprint encompasses five key subsectors in the aerospace industry, which include maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), aero manufacturing, system integration, engineering and design services and education and training.

The forum underscores a collaboration that brings together Chinese expertise and Malaysia’s aspiration to be an indispensable part of the global aerospace industry supply chain.

The forum is organised by the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia in partnership with the China Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics, International Association for Green Aviation, Volar Air Mobility, supported by Galleon (Shanghai) Consulting, Malaysia Autonomous Intelligence and Robotics Association, Malaysia Productivity Corporation and powered by Tahira Group.

“The collaboration between Malaysia and China in making this forum a success can be considered as part of the efforts to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both nations.

“I hope that this forum will evolve into a robust platform fostering commercial opportunities, forge new partnerships and explore new horizons together in the aerospace industry, especially in green aviation,” he said. - Bernama