$!Malaysia GPM Sustainability Awards honour sustainability champions in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sustainable Business Network Association Malaysia (SustNET) has announced the successful culmination of the Malaysia GPM Sustainability Awards for the year 2023, a premier annual programme lauding exemplary sustainable business practices within the Malaysian corporate landscape and many other sectors.

This year’s event witnessed over 350 attendees, with 171 awards presented across various categories, including the Special Recognition Award, Strategic Partnership Award, International GPM Recognition Award, Project of The Year Award, Sustainability Leadership Award, and Fundamental Award.

Notable among the recipients are the Malaysia Will and Trust Association, which received the Strategic Partner Award from SustNET, and Cool Planet Sdn Bhd, the recipient of the Sustainability Leadership Award.