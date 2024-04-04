Malaysia, Indonesia pledge to enhance defence collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Indonesia have affirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations.

In a statement today, the Defence Ministry said this commitment came after a courtesy visit by Indonesia’s President-Elect and Defence Minister, Prabowo Subianto, to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

The statement stated that Mohamed Khaled expressed confidence in Prabowo’s vast experience and efforts in defence, especially, which are expected to improve regional stability and security.

“Both ministers are confident that strong cooperation will ensure the continued implementation of existing and future activities, thus elevating the defence relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia to a higher level,“ read the statement.

The meeting, which lasted almost an hour, was their first meeting since Mohamed Khaled became the Defence Minister last year.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahary, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohamad Ab Rahman, Army Chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain, Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said Mohamed Khaled conveyed his congratulations to Prabowo for his election as the new President of Indonesia, following the republic’s 2024 Election results.

Prabowo arrived at Subang Air Base last night to begin his special one-day visit to Malaysia.

Earlier today, he met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya.

This marks Prabowo’s inaugural visit to Malaysia following his announcement as the official winner of the Indonesian Presidential Election for the 2024-2029 term.