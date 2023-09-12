Malaysia opposes US action to veto UN resolution demanding ceasefire - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is very upset with and opposes the actions of the United States (US) to veto the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that, on behalf of Malaysia, he also regretted the attitude of the US, which still defends the acts of killing children without restriction in Gaza.

“The whole world condemns and protests against (Israel’s actions) and I am still upset with and object to the attitude of the US that disregards human rights. I would like, on behalf of the Malaysian government, to strongly condemn, (and) protest against the decision of the US to oppose the ceasefire (in Palestine) at the (UN) Security Council.

“Please, we must stop the killing of innocent civilians, babies and women and there is no reason, absolutely no basis for anyone to deny this (ceasefire) and to frustrate the process. Therefore, I am simply saddened by this outrageous decision,” he said.

He said this when commenting on the action of the US on Friday when it vetoed the UN’s resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, thus breaking the growing push for an immediate ceasefire that is led by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and the Arab countries.

He told reporters this after spending about an hour visiting the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. - Bernama