UK police charge six over links to banned Kurdish group PKK

LONDON: UK police on Tuesday said they had charged six people with being members of a “proscribed terrorist group” following an investigation into suspected activity linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

The four men and two women, aged between 23 and 62, will appear in court later on Tuesday.

They were arrested on November 27 as part of a counter-terrorism policing operation by London’s Metropolitan Police.

A seventh suspect had been released without charge.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is a separatist movement seeking an independent Kurdish state in southeast Turkey. It is banned under British law and also considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

As part of the investigation, raids were earlier carried out at eight London addresses, including at a Kurdish community centre in north London.

Protests later erupted outside the centre and officers arrested four people after clashes, not in connection with the investigation, police said at the time.

The Met’s Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines thanked the Kurdish community who had been “particularly impacted by this activity”.

“There continues to be an increased police presence in the affected areas... and local neighbourhood officers are carrying out additional patrols and engaging with residents to address any concerns,“ she added.