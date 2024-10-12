Former van driver gets life sentence for trafficking cannabis

MELAKA: A former factory van driver was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Melaka High Court here today after being found guilty of trafficking 470.33 gm of cannabis four years ago.

Judge Datuk Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid meted the sentence on Ramlan Mohammed Salleh, 56, after finding that the defence had failed to prove a reasonable doubt at the end of their case.

He said the accused failed to call Shafiq, an individual who allegedly borrowed his car, as a defence witness.

“The accused’s testimony regarding who was using the car and the circumstances of the arrest does not correspond to the prosecution witnesses’ statements. The court finds that the defence has failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of its case,“ said the judge.

Ramlan and another individual were accused of trafficking cannabis in a car at Taman Cheng Jaya in the Melaka Tengah district at 6 pm on Feb 6, 2020.

They were charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable by death or life imprisonment, and if the death sentence is not imposed, caning of not less than 15 strokes.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Yusoh appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Hanif Hassan.

The prosecution called ten witnesses, while the accused was the sole defence witness.