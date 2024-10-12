Singaporean woman killed in motorcycle accident on NSE

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean woman was killed and a Singaporean man was injured after the high-powered motorcycle they were on skidded and crashed into a steel road divider at Kilometre 49.5 southbound of the North-South Expressway (NSE) today.

Kulai District police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the Kulai Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division was informed of the accident at 9.15 am.

He said the high-powered Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 was ridden by the 23-year-old man, with the 21-year-old woman riding pillion.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when the motorcyclist lost control of his machine, skidded and hit the road divider.

“The pillion rider suffered serious injuries to the head and was confirmed dead at the scene, while the rider injured his legs,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the body had been sent to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital in Kulai while the motorcycle rider received treatment at the same hospital, with the case being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.