Malaysia ranks 107th, loses 34 places in latest press freedom index

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s ranking in the World Press Freedom has dropped by 34 places to 107th compared to 73rd last year.

According to the World Press Freedom Index 2024 report released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) today revealed that Malaysia’s score now stands at 52.07 points.

The latest ranking puts Malaysia behind neighbour Thailand (87th).

This is places Malaysia second overall among Asean countries, ahead of Indonesia (111th), Brunei (117th), Singapore (126th), the Philippines (134th), Cambodia (151st), Laos (153rd), Myanmar (171st) and Vietnam (174th).

Despite ranking better in the South East Asia region, Malaysia ranks behind other countries such as like Nepal (74th), Serbia (98th), Israel (101st), Mozambique (105th), and Maldives (106th).

The index, published on RSF’s website, compares the level of media freedom in 180 countries and regions around the world.

